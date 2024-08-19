Re-releases of Malayalam classics grab eyeballs, producers contemplate more

KOCHI: A generation that grew up only hearing about cult characters Dr Sunny, Ganga, Maheshwar, and Aaduthoma from Mollywood classics Manichitrathazhu, Devadoothan and Spadikam, are queuing up at the nearest cinemas to watch these films first released 20-30 years ago.
Joining the bandwagon are several other yesteryear classics such as Mohanlal’s Devasuram (1993), Aaraam Thampuran (1997), Mammootty’s Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), and Palery Maanikyam Oru Pathira Kolapaathakathinte Katha (2009), which are expected to be re-released soon, to cash in on the moviegoers appetite.
“For a generation that has heard of some good films that were released in the 1970s or 80s, this will be a good experience. They may know the characters from these films and the story. But the theatre experience is different,” said Sibi Malayil, the director of the film Devadoothan, first released in 2000. “Most of the films that are re-released now were successful in the first release itself too,” he said.
Siyad Kokker, a film producer, said that the trend can help youngsters understand the evolution of our film industry, the theme, the content of these films, and the stories. “We re-released these classic films with the expectation that they would be a success in theatres. We can know the audience response only after the release,” he said.
Siyad reckoned that old films reach more audiences through re-release. “People consider these films as new releases and are excited over the music, sound effects, and story. More than the theatre collection, the good thing about the re-release of films is that such good films reach more people, and youngsters get a chance to watch these flicks in theatres again. The trend has more benefits than commercial success,” he emphasised.
The advancements in technology have resulted in offering a better theatre experience to the audience. “One thing we need to ensure is that the quality of the visuals and sound improves while re-releasing a film. We need to have better-quality raw materials and should put in a lot of effort to provide the audience with a better theatre experience. The technological advancements have helped in improving the quality of the films,” added Sibi.
However, according to Liberty Basheer, a theatre owner, the success of re-released Malayalam films depends on several factors. “We cannot predict the audience. Most of these films are also available on YouTube or are telecast on television channels. We cannot expect everyone to come to the theatres to watch the 4K version of the film,” he said, adding that several factors contribute to the success of a re-released film.
“For Devadoothan, there were several plus points. It was not a success when released in 2000. However, the audience has accepted it now. We cannot expect the same to happen for every other film,” he said.
More films should be re-released for the younger generation to watch, learn from, and revisit, according to G P Ramachandran, a film critic. “Restoring an old classic film is more like preserving cultural history. Several films from the 1980s and 1990s have much importance in our history. Films like Bhargaveenilayam and Olavum Theeravum should also be re-released and made available for the public to watch. Restoration and archiving of films is a good move. But more than the hype, we need to look into the cultural relevance as well,” he said.
“The prints of several old films were destroyed when the labs were closed down. Restoring the prints can help preserve them. It can be used as study material or for public viewing. The upgraded version of these films can be preserved at institutes and watched again,” added Sibi.