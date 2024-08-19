Re-releases of Malayalam classics grab eyeballs, producers contemplate more

KOCHI: A generation that grew up only hearing about cult characters Dr Sunny, Ganga, Maheshwar, and Aaduthoma from Mollywood classics Manichitrathazhu, Devadoothan and Spadikam, are queuing up at the nearest cinemas to watch these films first released 20-30 years ago.

Joining the bandwagon are several other yesteryear classics such as Mohanlal’s Devasuram (1993), Aaraam Thampuran (1997), Mammootty’s Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), and Palery Maanikyam Oru Pathira Kolapaathakathinte Katha (2009), which are expected to be re-released soon, to cash in on the moviegoers appetite.

“For a generation that has heard of some good films that were released in the 1970s or 80s, this will be a good experience. They may know the characters from these films and the story. But the theatre experience is different,” said Sibi Malayil, the director of the film Devadoothan, first released in 2000. “Most of the films that are re-released now were successful in the first release itself too,” he said.