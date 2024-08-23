Junior artists have narrated bad experiences: Filmmaker Vinayan

He alleged that it was the act of superstars blindly supporting actor Dileep, one of the accused in the actor-abduction case, which put the film industry on a spot. “Even before the court’s decision, many of them voiced support for him,” he said. Vinayan said that the Internal Complaints Committee is not an answer to resolve sexual assault and other petitions. “Now what filmmakers are doing is that they form a committee with some actors, actresses and other artists who have been paid to work in his film, as ICC. How can such a committee deliver justice? What we need is the state government forming a panel of individuals and appointing them as ICC members on film sets,” he said.

Vinayan alleged that actors Innocent, Mammooty, Mohanlal and Dileep played a major role in banning him from working in the Malayalam film industry. “It was after Dileep declined to work with director Thulasidas after receiving the advance for a film that MACTA intervened in the issue. Dileep demanded the director be changed. MACTA was of the opinion that once Dileep commits to work for a film and receives the advance he should act.