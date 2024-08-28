Swara Bhasker on Hema Committee report: Findings more heartbreaking as they are familiar

NEW DELHI: Showbiz has always been a patriarchal power set-up where if a woman speaks up, she is labelled as a troublemaker, said actor Swara Bhasker as the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report on sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry leads to an uproar with more and more people coming forward to share their experiences.

The actor, the first one from the Hindi film industry to publicly speak up on what is being described as Kerala's #MeToo moment, shared a lengthy note on Instagram after reading the 233-page report by the government-appointed panel.

"Are other language industries in India even talking about such things? Until we don't face the uncomfortable truths we all know exist all around us, the brunt of existing abuses of power will continue to be borne by those who are vulnerable."

"It has been heartbreaking to read the findings of the committee. More heartbreaking because it is familiar. Maybe not every detail and not every nitty gritty but the larger picture of what the women have testified to is all too familiar," she wrote.