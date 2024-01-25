‘Intellectual rot root cause of violence at Maharaja’s’

KOCHI : The verdict is unanimous. Former students of Maharaja’s College, who now occupy top positions in the socio-political-cultural arena, had one common thing to highlight -- the intellectual degradation of the campus. According to them, the campus today is a mere shadow of its former self.

Of late, the college — which boasts a great legacy and has produced many a great politician, actor, writer, scientist, industrialist, educator and thinker — has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Nearly six years after the Abhimanyu murder, the campus saw a series of clashes and stabbing incidents recently. Things have become so deplorable that even teachers are now bearing the brunt of attacks.

“All this is happening because of intellectual degradation,” said Justice K Sukumaran, who was a student of the 1940 batch of the college. “There is a negative attitude now. Earlier revolutionaries were not like that. There were people like Prof Augustine, a most conservative and fullest Christian, who liked us because we were intellectuals. Of course, there will be differences of opinion. But that was dealt with at an intellectual level. Everyone used to read and were aware of the things around them. But that has changed today. And there lies the tragedy.” He said firm handling is the need of the hour.

“I’m not talking about enforcing an emergency-like rule. Without archaic rules, you can enforce discipline. And it has been done successfully on many campuses.”

Admitting that the situation on the college campus has deteriorated over the years, former professor and critic M K Sanoo said student organisations were very active even during the time he worked as a lecturer there. “There was K M Roy, Vayalar Ravi, A K Antony and Vaikom Viswan. All believed in different ideologies and there occurred a clash between opposing ideologies. But the most important thing is that they were all friends,” he recalled.