Are Kerala PSC appointments political? Controversy is sure to follow

KOCHI: In a recent controversy relating to the appointment of Public Service Commission (PSC) members, it was alleged that a former CPM leader in Kozhikode demanded a bribe of Rs 60 lakh to secure the coveted position. After several rounds of bargaining, he allegedly collected Rs 22 lakh. But the aspirant, who works in the health sector, did not receive the post.
Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out any kind of irregularities, the CPM expelled the young leader and distanced itself from the issue. This is the first time in the eight-year-long Pinarayi Vijayan regime that the CPM has faced allegations of bribery for appointments, though workers of allies have previously been implicated.
The recent controversy has also exposed political manoeuvrings and disputes among various parties. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an LDF ally, courted controversy allegedly ‘selling’ the PSC member post to a newcomer in the party. The controversy began after NCP state president P C Chacko decided to nominate the secretary of the party’s women’s wing as a PSC member.
A section of leaders accused that a close aide of the state president had taken Rs 50 lakh as bribe from this woman to nominate her as a PSC member. When the issue of accepting a substantial bribe to appoint someone with no party links came up before the party, leaders cited that the nominee’s father was a local NCP leader.
Meanwhile, another complaint alleged that the same leader collected Rs 20 lakh from a High Court lawyer to become a PSC member, later returning the money in instalments when the appointment went to the newcomer. The rival faction alleged that Minister A K Saseendran obtained the approval from the government after several rounds of talks with the CM.
Activist Gireesh Babu lodged a complaint seeking an inquiry into the allegation of ‘blatant sale’. The situation worsened after the party split between the factions of Sharad and Ajit Pawar. Leaders from the Ajit Pawar faction, recognised as the official party by the Election Commission of India, decided to seek an inquiry into the allegations against the Sharad Pawar faction leaders.
NCP state president N A Mohammedkutty said, “We have submitted a complaint before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and have provided evidence, such as audio clips, to the crime branch team that investigated the case. However, the probe was an eyewash and the crime branch closed the case, citing a lack of corroborating evidence.”
He added that a minister, a PSC member, and a former additional private secretary to the minister were involved in the alleged bribery episode.
“We will approach the High Court, seeking an inquiry and will take out a march to the PSC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram,” Mohammedkutty said.
Many aspire to become PSC members and are willing to pay large sums, to accept bribes by influencing interviews and recruitment. A former member noted, “A member knows which interview they will sit for after the commission meets every Monday. However, if included in more than one board, they will be informed only a few days in advance, increasing the potential for irregularities. Even a decimal point in marks can rearrange the ranked list, with high scorers going down and others moving up.”
Congress leader Cherian Philip pointed out that PSC’s expansion was aimed at appeasing smaller constituent parties in the ruling front. “The post of a PSC member has now become a commodity for sale, offering a higher salary, pension, and additional benefits, compared to those received by ministers and the chief secretary. Those who secure the post by paying large bribes can reap significant financial rewards by demanding hefty sums from candidates,” he alleged.
Before the NCP, the Janata Dal (S) also faced allegations of bribery for the PSC-member post allocated to it. Some party leaders claimed that an individual with no connection to the party was appointed after leaders accepted a bribe, with the post left vacant because of the ensuing controversy.
Each party in the coalition is entitled to nominate individuals to the PSC, often choosing senior members or those holding key positions within the party. The LDF has directed that appointments to significant posts, such as PSC members, should be political. However, sources say party leaders have ignored these norms.
Kerala Congress (M), a new entrant to the Left front, was also allocated a PSC-member post. The party chose a media person associated with a vernacular daily from Kottayam, which upset some party members who felt he lacked party links. The party recently designated a new leader to the post after the previous member’s term of three years expired.
Meanwhile, a former PSC member, who requested anonymity, said the reports of commission members receiving high pensions and other benefits are wrong.
“The pension for non-governmental members is fixed at 7.5% of the sum of their basic pay in a year. There is no facility to either have a vehicle or avail a loan to buy a vehicle,” he said.