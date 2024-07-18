Are Kerala PSC appointments political? Controversy is sure to follow

Activist Gireesh Babu lodged a complaint seeking an inquiry into the allegation of ‘blatant sale’. The situation worsened after the party split between the factions of Sharad and Ajit Pawar. Leaders from the Ajit Pawar faction, recognised as the official party by the Election Commission of India, decided to seek an inquiry into the allegations against the Sharad Pawar faction leaders.

NCP state president N A Mohammedkutty said, “We have submitted a complaint before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and have provided evidence, such as audio clips, to the crime branch team that investigated the case. However, the probe was an eyewash and the crime branch closed the case, citing a lack of corroborating evidence.”

He added that a minister, a PSC member, and a former additional private secretary to the minister were involved in the alleged bribery episode.

“We will approach the High Court, seeking an inquiry and will take out a march to the PSC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram,” Mohammedkutty said.

Many aspire to become PSC members and are willing to pay large sums, to accept bribes by influencing interviews and recruitment. A former member noted, “A member knows which interview they will sit for after the commission meets every Monday. However, if included in more than one board, they will be informed only a few days in advance, increasing the potential for irregularities. Even a decimal point in marks can rearrange the ranked list, with high scorers going down and others moving up.”

Congress leader Cherian Philip pointed out that PSC’s expansion was aimed at appeasing smaller constituent parties in the ruling front. “The post of a PSC member has now become a commodity for sale, offering a higher salary, pension, and additional benefits, compared to those received by ministers and the chief secretary. Those who secure the post by paying large bribes can reap significant financial rewards by demanding hefty sums from candidates,” he alleged.