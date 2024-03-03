‘Come what may’: Parents pledge to bring out truth amid fresh revelation in Siddharthan's death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant revelation that could shed more light into the death of veterinary student J S Siddharthan, a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by his classmate Nakshatra to a mutual friend emerged on Saturday.

Siddharthan’s father Jayaprakash said he received a screenshot of the message that says she knew what happened to Siddharthan. The details have been passed on to the investigation team, he told TNIE. The message cryptically mentions that Nakshatra knew what had happened, but adds that she would not divulge more details. Jayaprakash said he would pursue the matter further.

“Siddharthan stood by her through all her hardships when others were hesitant to support her. Yet she refuses to reciprocate when he needs it. I am ready to take on anyone trying to cover up the truth. They’re all at fault. Next I’ll lodge a complaint against Nakshatra. If investigations falter, I’ll approach the higher authorities or pursue legal action,” Jayaprakash said.