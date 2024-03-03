‘Come what may’: Parents pledge to bring out truth amid fresh revelation in Siddharthan's death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant revelation that could shed more light into the death of veterinary student J S Siddharthan, a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by his classmate Nakshatra to a mutual friend emerged on Saturday.
Siddharthan’s father Jayaprakash said he received a screenshot of the message that says she knew what happened to Siddharthan. The details have been passed on to the investigation team, he told TNIE. The message cryptically mentions that Nakshatra knew what had happened, but adds that she would not divulge more details. Jayaprakash said he would pursue the matter further.
“Siddharthan stood by her through all her hardships when others were hesitant to support her. Yet she refuses to reciprocate when he needs it. I am ready to take on anyone trying to cover up the truth. They’re all at fault. Next I’ll lodge a complaint against Nakshatra. If investigations falter, I’ll approach the higher authorities or pursue legal action,” Jayaprakash said.
Talking about the lack of support from his classmates, Siddharthan’s mother M R Sheeba said, “Siddharthan was a vocal supporter of Nakshatra when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow batchmate, a livestock inspector who remains in the institution. Sidharthan even urged for the perpetrator’s suspension. Will he ever misbehave with another girl?” she asked.
“I am determined to bring out the truth behind my son’s death. Come what may, I want to expose every single one of those involved,” the teary-eyed mother asserted.
The family is also suspicious of the events that unfolded following his death. They pointed out that a complaint was filed against him on the evening of the day he died, about an alleged incident that occurred on February 14. The committee discussed the matter two days after his death on February 20.
Siddharthan’s uncle M Shibu said all those behind the complaint should also be implicated. “It was a sexual assault complaint. We don’t know why it was even taken up after hisdeath. We want the complainant, along with the teachers who endorsed the complaint, to be implicated as accused in Sidharthan’s murder. They too should face charges,” said an emotional Shibu.