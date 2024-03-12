Tharoor challenges BJP's Chandrasekhar on constituency performance criticism

He said the NDA promised an AIIMS for Thiruvananthapuram, a National Institute of Ayurveda and many more.

"They make promises left, right and center and they never fulfil them. That is the BJP's track record. Why should we trust any new promises from this party," Tharoor asked.

However, Tharoor said he agreed with one statement of Chandrasekhar, which was that this election was not a fight between individuals.

"It is a fight between ideologies. We know what we stand for. Does he know what his party stands for? Can he defend this kind of communal agenda that we have seen the BJP coming up with? I would like him to answer that question," Tharoor said.