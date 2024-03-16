Lawyers, professors among 2,400 certified snake rescuers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lawyer by profession, Jayadevan J entertains two types of phone callers: Those who get in touch with him for legal advice and those who have sighted a snake and want it rescued. The first section forms his bread and butter, but Jayadevan pays equal attention to the second group as he is one of the 2,400 snake rescuers in the state trained and certified by the forest department.

Since 2020, the department has been training those interested in rescuing snakes under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which bars such activity by unauthorised persons. The initiative followed several untoward incidents during rescues by untrained persons.

In the past four years, the department has trained over 4,000 people. Of these, those exhibiting extreme proficiency were deemed as certified rescuers.

Among the 2,400-odd certified rescuers are more than 200 women, who regularly conduct rescue operations. As volunteers, these men and women stand out in their passion for handling snakes.

“Snakes have fascinated me from childhood,” says Jayadevan. While studying kathakali at Kerala Kalamandalam, he was suspended from the hostel for rearing a snake. Most of the volunteers have similar interesting anecdotes.