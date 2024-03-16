Rubber Board declares incentive for export to boost local market in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Aimed at boosting the domestic price of natural rubber, the Rubber Board has announced a new incentive scheme for the export of sheet rubber. Under this scheme, exporters of sheet rubber will get `5 per kg as an incentive. This initiative will be in effect from March 15 to June 30. The announcement was made during a meeting of exporters held at the Board’s headquarters on Friday.

The meeting was called in response to growing demands from farmers for market intervention, as domestic rubber prices have remained stagnant despite a significant increase in international prices. To further support exporters, the Board has established an Export Promotion Cell to address various issues and provide assistance.

Eligible exporters must hold a valid Registration-Membership Certificate issued by the Board and be registered to use the Indian Natural Rubber Logo to qualify for the incentive scheme. The Board will reimburse exporters upon submission of the required documentation, which will also cover branding costs.