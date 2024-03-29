‘Swamiye’ to CAA: A look into political flux in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five years cannot be termed an era in politics. But what Kerala politics underwent from 2019 to 2024 will be a curious case study for political pundits. Compared with the previous Lok Sabha polls, besides political affiliations, voter preferences, winning patterns, burning issues and possible consolidations have drastically changed in the state.

There were two factors that played a key role in 2019 – the Sabarimala controversy and the impression that Rahul Gandhi may become the next prime minister. The CPM government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry to the Sabarimala shrine backfired.

The Congress and the BJP tried to cash in on the heavy anti-Left sentiment over its perceived posturing against Hindu traditions. Though the Sangh Parivar went at it hammer and tongs, it was the UDF that eventually benefitted – from two different consolidations. One, a majority of ‘neutral’ Hindu votes swayed in favour of the UDF.

Two, the minorities, apparently worried over a pro-BJP consolidation, also voted en masse for the UDF. That’s one part of the double whammy the LDF suffered. The surprise candidature of Rahul Gandhi, propped up as the Congress’s prime ministerial face, from Wayanad constituency, too, played a major role in polarising votes in favour of the UDF.