'SFI leader Arsho knew my son was tortured', alleges deceased veterinary student Siddharthan's father

Jayaprakash also questioned the exclusion of Akshay, allegedly protected by former minister M M Mani, from the list of individuals implicated in the case. "Others who were involved were included in the case but why not Akshay?"Jayaprakash questioned.

He also demanded clarity on why the Dean has not been indicted if he is indeed at fault. “He has been suspended, then why not included in the case?”,asked Jayaprakash.

Jayaprakash said he will launch a protest in front of the Chief minister's official residence on Monday if the culprits are not booked.

"It has been 41 days since Siddharthan passed away. Today during the rites, Sheeba, Siddharthan's mother collapsed, her health is falling,” he said.