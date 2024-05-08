Kerala braces for the worst drought in 40 years

KOCHI: Standing in the midst of wilted cardamom plants, M L Roy, a farmer at Kalthotty in Idukki district is unable to hold his emotions. “This is the worst summer in my memory. Around 90% of my cardamom plants have wilted and I will have to replant the entire farm. It will take three years for the cardamom to give yield. I tried my best to protect the plants by bringing water in pickup trucks to irrigate the crop, But all my efforts failed. The drought has turned me into a construction worker,” he said.

A prolonged dry spell, parched farmlands, dried-up rivers and wilted crops. Kerala is grappling with the worst drought conditions in 40 years. The water level in reservoirs has depleted to worrying levels and villages in north Kerala have been hit by worsening water scarcity. There was no rain in the districts north of Thrissur for the past four months.

The Kerala Water Authority has been forced to stop pumping in many areas in Palakkad and Malappuram districts due to the drying up of water sources. The depletion of groundwater resources has added to the woes of farmers as both open wells and borewells have dried up.

Farmers in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Kozhikode are staring at a bleak future as the crops started wilting due to the non-availability of water for irrigation. Crops in thousands of acres of farmland including plantain, paddy, cardamom, pepper, vegetables, coffee and cocoa have wilted under the scorching summer heat.