Varkala cliff: Municipality fails to curb growing illegal constructions

The iconic cliff is on the verge of collapse owing to unscientific and increased human activities. On Tuesday, the municipal authorities removed many illegal structures built on the cliff. According to municipality authorities there are around 180 illegal structures on the cliff and now the municipality has launched yet another special drive to identify more illegal construction from the north to south areas of the cliff. The recent heavy rains have accelerated the erosion, raising serious concern on the safety of the visitors.

Anil Kumar, councillor and opposition leader at Varkala Municipality, alleged that 70% of the construction on the cliff is illegal. “The municipality authorities issue a stop memo just for the sake of it and take no serious action. The cliff is degrading year after year because of such illegal activities,” said Anil Kumar.

An official of the Varkala Municipality said that a drive will be launched to identify unauthorised construction. “We will take stern action and have decided to collect three times more tax from such constructions. Unauthorised numbers will be issued to violators and other illegal structures will be removed,” said the official.