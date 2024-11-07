INTERVIEW| Waqf Board registered Munambam property without hearing anyone: K N Unnikrishnan MLA

KOCHI: As many as 610 families, mostly poor fisherfolk, in Munambam are locked in a life and death battle after the Waqf Board claimed right on over 404 acres of land that they called home for decades. In an interaction with TNIE, K N Unnikrishnan, the CPM MLA from Vypeen, under which Munambam falls, says a major drawback in the Waqf Act is that it gives Waqf Board unlimited power to voluntarily claim right to a land.

What is the background of the Munambam issue?

As per records, the King of Travancore leased 404 acres of land and 60 acres of water, known as Munambam property, to Abdul Sattar Musa Haji Seth in 1902. In 1948, Haji transferred the property to his successor Mohammed Siddique Sait. On November 1, 1950, Sait handed over the land to the Farooq College management, as ‘Waqf’, as per the title deed. In 1960, the college received its ‘Thandaper Pattayam’. In 1967 and 1975, the residents moved Paravur court. At the same time, those staying at the property for over 25 years got the land with proper documents. So, since 1989, several sales deeds have been done on the property. Between 1989 and 2001, as per 381 deeds in Kuzhupilly and Pallippuram villages, 14,771.58 cents were transacted through the sales deeds.

What happened then?

In 2019, the Waqf Board voluntarily identified the Munambam area as ‘Waqf land’ in its register.