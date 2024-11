‘No party given right to represent Muslims on Munambam issue’

Satheesan had said the land could not be considered Waqf property on three counts: certain conditions are attached in the original deed, people were living in the area before the land was declared as Waqf’s and certain portions of it were sold. Responding to this, Khader said: “All these issues were addressed by the courts, which attested that it is Waqf property. Satheesan is either unaware of the facts or is trying to capitalise on the issue.”

The committee squarely blamed the Farook College management for the present crisis. “The management did not care to protect the land given for the educational uplift of the Muslim community from encroachers. It sold 188 acres without informing the Waqf Board in 1990,” he said.

“Satheesan now says the Farook College management has not staked claim on the land, to give credence to his argument. The management will not come forward as it knows its misdeeds will be exposed,” Khader said, adding that the management should be asked to compensate the people who purchased the land to reclaim the Waqf property.

Khader also questioned IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty’s sincerity in solving the issue. “He called a meeting of Muslim organisations in Kozhikode to buy their mandate. No one has given any political party the right to represent the community in this issue,” he said.

According to its leadership, Waqf Protection Committee is an independent entity with no political affiliations. “Our sole aim is to protect Waqf properties across Kerala,” Khader said.