Kerala Assembly adjourned following Opposition protests, war of words between CM, LoP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A standoff between ruling and Opposition MLAs following a war of words between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan forced early adjournment of the Assembly for the day on Monday.

Speaker AN Shamseer adjourned the House following the fierce protests by UDF MLAs even after the government had agreed to the Opposition's demand to discuss the Chief Minister's purported statements on alleged unlawful activities in Malappuram district, through an adjournment motion, at 12 noon.

Tension began right from the time the House assembled for question hour at 9 am. The Opposition's protest over not giving due importance to the questions raised by them forced adjournment of the House.

Satheesan criticised the Speaker's attitude towards the Opposition's questions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh mounted a scathing attack on Satheesan for targeting the Speaker. The Leader of the Opposition's remarks on the Speaker were expunged from the records.