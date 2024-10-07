Kerala assembly begins with opposition boycott over question hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 12 session of the 15th Kerala legislative assembly began on a confrontational note, with the opposition UDF boycotting the question hour in protest.

The opposition expressed their protest over Speaker AN Shamseer’s decision to change 45 questions raised by them from starred to unstarred thereby giving a chance for the government to delay the response. The Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan announced the boycott decision and criticised the Speaker for curbing the right to ask questions.

Speaker AN Shamseer reminded the opposition about his discretionary powers to admit questions and ruled that the decision was taken because the questions were on local issues and based on rumours. He also clarified that the opposition flouted Rule 266 which mandated that questions should not be leaked outside before it was presented on the floor.