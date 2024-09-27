Kerala police chief records ADGP statement regarding controversial meetings with RSS leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb records statements of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in connection with his controversial meetings with RSS leaders last year. The government had earlier sanctioned the police chief to inquire about the meetings that had pushed the state government and the police department into a tight spot.

ADGP was summoned to the police headquarters for recording his statements. This is the second time that the police chief is recording Ajith's statements. Earlier, his statements were recorded by Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who also heads the high-level team constituted to inquire about the multiple allegations raised against him by PV Anvar MLA.