Kerala police chief records ADGP statement regarding controversial meetings with RSS leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb records statements of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in connection with his controversial meetings with RSS leaders last year. The government had earlier sanctioned the police chief to inquire about the meetings that had pushed the state government and the police department into a tight spot.
ADGP was summoned to the police headquarters for recording his statements. This is the second time that the police chief is recording Ajith's statements. Earlier, his statements were recorded by Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who also heads the high-level team constituted to inquire about the multiple allegations raised against him by PV Anvar MLA.
However, this time the statement was recorded in connection with Ajith's meeting with RSS leaders. The allegation of meeting with RSS leaders did not feature in Anwar MLA's initial petition and hence was not inquired into by the high-level team. Later, the government directed the police chief to probe the allegation.
However, it's not known whether the statement was recorded as a prelude to the inquiry or it's part of the inquiry.