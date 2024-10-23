Naveen Babu's death 'painful'; will protect just and fearless officials: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his first public statement following the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said government officials who work in a fair and fearless manner will be protected.

"Nobody will be allowed to question the self-esteem of such officials," the Chief Minister said, while inaugurating the 51st annual conference of the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association here on Wednesday. Terming Naveen Babu's death as 'painful', the Chief Minister said steps will be taken to avoid repeat of such incidents.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his house on October 15, a day after disparaging remarks were made against him in public by CPM leader and former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya.

On transfer of government officials, the Chief Minister said the process will be made online and transfers will be carried out based on eligibility. After his death, Naveen Babu's family had alleged that his transfer request was put on hold for many months.

At a meeting of the ruling LDF alliance parties on Monday, the Chief Minister had reportedly promised a free and fair probe into the officer's death and had hinted at more action against Divya after the police files a report.