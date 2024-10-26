Special investigation team formed to investigate ADM Naveen Babu’s death

KANNUR: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the death of ADM Naveen Babu, with Kannur City Police Commissioner Ajith Kumar heading the six-member team. The decision to form the SIT came 11 days after Babu’s death, amid rising public scrutiny.

The team will include Kannur ACP Ratnakumar, SHOs Sreejith Koderi and Sanalkumar, Sub-Inspectors Savyasachi and Reshma, and ASI Sreejith. The investigation will be supervised by the Kannur Range DIG, and the SIT has been directed to submit progress reports every two weeks.

The formation of the special team comes as the court hears the anticipatory bail plea of P P Divya, the sole accused in the case. The investigation team’s next steps will depend on the outcome of this petition. Previously, the case was handled by a team led by Kannur Town SHO Sreejith Koderi. However, opposition parties have accused Koderi of being aligned with CPM and influencing the initial investigation.