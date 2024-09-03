Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal files defamation suit against singer Suchitra

Actor Rima Kallingal filed a defamation suit against Tamil singer Suchitra for her remarks against Rima and Aashiq Abu in a YouTube channel interview accusing the actor of hosting rave parties where drugs were also available.

"Although these wild theories did not make it into the mainstream news, her baseless statement about me based on a news article she read about my arrest gained traction. Let me make it clear that such an event never occurred. I have decided to take action.,” Rima Kallingal stated on a social media post on Tuesday.

“I have filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team and sent a defamation notice," the post further read.

Rima, who is also a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has also criticised the singer for naming and shaming the survivor in the interview.

"In the 30-minute interview, she not only names and shames the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault, claiming the survivor knew it was coming but also alleges that CM Pinarayi, Mohanlal, and Mammootty conspired through the Hema Committee to sabotage the careers of actors like Fahadh. We all know why the Hema committee was formed, and anyone suggesting otherwise should be questioned," she wrote.