Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith moves Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

KOCHI: Malayalam filmmaker and former chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court in a case registered against him on a complaint by a Bengali actress alleging sexual misconduct.

According to the prosecution, the accused invited the actress to his flat in 2009 to discuss a movie. During the discussion, the accused allegedly held the complainant’s hand inappropriately and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent.

The Ernakulam Town North Police registered an FIR for the offence under Section 354 of the IPC.

In his petition, 60-year-old Ranjith expressed apprehension about being arrested and detained on charges of committing a non-bailable offence. He pointed out that the actress filed the complaint after a delay of 15 years.