Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith moves Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

KOCHI: Malayalam filmmaker and former chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court in a case registered against him on a complaint by a Bengali actress alleging sexual misconduct.
According to the prosecution, the accused invited the actress to his flat in 2009 to discuss a movie. During the discussion, the accused allegedly held the complainant’s hand inappropriately and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent.
The Ernakulam Town North Police registered an FIR for the offence under Section 354 of the IPC.
In his petition, 60-year-old Ranjith expressed apprehension about being arrested and detained on charges of committing a non-bailable offence. He pointed out that the actress filed the complaint after a delay of 15 years.
Ranjith claimed that the complaint appears to be motivated by the actress's disappointment and resentment at not being chosen to act in the movie, which has been reignited by certain vested interests who wanted him removed from his position as the chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.
He also mentioned that during the time the actress was present at the flat with others, including associate directors Shankar Ramakrishnan and Girish Damodaran, producer Subair, and office assistant Biju. Ranjith pointed out that it was Shankar Ramakrishnan who discussed the project with her, and the omission of his presence from the complaint suggests malafide intentions.
The alleged incident took place in 2009, at which time the offence under Section 354 of the IPC was punishable by imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, and was a bailable offence. Ranjith argued that he had a substantive right to be released on bail under the provisions of the C.R.P.C, Act and this right is protected by the provisions under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhitha.
He further stated that the punishment for the offence under Section 354 IPC was enhanced to imprisonment of up to five years and made non-bailable only from February 3, 2013. Therefore, the police's attempt to arrest and detain him is illegal.
Ranjith also highlighted his health concerns, noting that he suffers from several ailments and recently underwent liver transplantation surgery, requiring proper medical care. Given that the alleged incident occurred 15 years ago, he argued that his custodial interrogation is unwarranted.