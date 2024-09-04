CM Pinarayi Vijayan deputed MR Ajith Kumar to meet RSS leader, alleges VD Satheesan

"I am reiterating that only a CBI probe would reveal the truth behind the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anwar. The Chief Minister is protecting Ajith Kumar as he has the blessings of the RSS. Pinarayi is scared of taking action against the tainted official. CCTV visuals have to be examined which will throw more light on Ajith Kumar's meeting with the RSS leader. During Thrissur Pooram, Ajith Kumar remained silent when the Thrissur city Police Commissioner created a ruckus to have it sabotaged. It was under the directive of Pinarayi that the ADGP remained a spoilsport in undertaking a smooth and fair Thrissur Pooram.

He further said that the ADGP met an RSS leader from Thiruvananthapuram who remained as the intermediary towards the meeting. Satheesan said he doesn't understand why Pinarayi is scared of his subordinate officials.