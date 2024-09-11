Don't lecture us, address allegations against aides: Congress to Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan categorically denied allegations of a CPI(M)-RSS nexus, the Congress on Wednesday urged him to address the serious allegations against his close aides, IPS officer ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and political secretary P Sasi, rather than lecturing the opposition.

Coming down heavily on the chief minister, the grand-old party said the people of the state, who know history, would dismiss with contempt Vijayan's claim that it was the Marxist party that had opposed the RSS in Kerala and the Congress had no role in it.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, asked seven questions to Vijayan and accused the Left veteran of playing the hide and seek game without giving a clear reply.

"Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M)'s connection with the RSS is an open secret," he alleged.

The LoP asked whether veteran Left leader E P Jayarajan was removed as LDF convenor because of his meeting with BJP's Prakash Javadekar.

"If so, shouldn't CM Vijayan be fired first, given his public admission of meeting Javadekar multiple times?" he asked.