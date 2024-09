The CPM politburo, set to meet after Yechury’s public homage on Saturday, will take a call in this regard and will present its recommendation before the central committee on September 27. “Since the Party Congress is around the corner, a senior leader will most probably be given temporary charge. The party set the age criteria to infuse new blood into the PB and CC,” said a senior leader. Going by the existing age cap of 75 years, a number of PB members, including Prakash, Brinda, Manik Sarkar, Surjya Kanta Mishra and Subhashini Ali, will give way to new faces at the Party Congress.

“The Party Congress can take a call on giving exemption to a leader. Though it’s unlikley, it would be wise to go with Brinda, as it would send out a message,” said a central committee member.

Baby’s chances depend on stand of party state unit

“To be a successor of Yechury, the party needs a leader who would be an acceptable face among other Opposition parties too, especially in view of coalition politics. The disputes within the party over its political line of having an understanding with the Congress too need to be taken into account,” said the central committee member.