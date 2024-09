THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s official. After an eight-year-long camaraderie, the CPM has finally severed all ties with its independent MLA P V Anvar. A day after Anvar’s blistering attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state chief M V Govindan on Friday came down heavily on the Nilambur MLA, alleging that he has become an axe in the hands of right wing forces.

Earlier in the day, Pinarayi too dismissed Anvar’s allegations, terming them part of an attempt to tarnish the CPM and the Left government. Indirectly indicating that Anvar has been moving close to anti-Left forces, Pinarayi said his suspicions about the MLA’s true intentions have now been confirmed.

“The relationship between Anvar and the CPM has ended. The party has called upon its members and supporters to come out to defend the misinformation campaign against the LDF government and the CPM,” Govindan told reporters during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

The CPM leadership decided to give a fitting reply to Anvar after the latter declared an all-out war against its top most leader - Pinarayi Vijayan. Taking a cue from the party chief, an array of CPM leaders, including several central committee members, also came out targeting Anvar.

Giving a clean chit to Pinarayi and his political secretary P Sasi, Govindan alleged that Anvar has become an axe in the hands of the right wing. He also dismissed Anvar’s allegation that Pinarayi is the sole leader taking decisions in the CPM.

“Pinarayi is one of the top leaders of the party and a member of the politburo. One individual is not the party. It is a collective leadership and consists of lakhs of people. Hence, Anvar cannot destroy the CPM,” he said.

Reiterating Anvar’s Congress legacy, Govindan said even after becoming an MLA twice, Anvar has not become a part of the Leftist movement, its mass and class organisations.