Kerala IB officer's death: Suspect seeks anticipatory bail; claims to have lived together

KOCHI: Sukanth Suresh P, suspect in the alleged suicide of Megha Madhusudhanan, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking an anticipatory bail plea in the case.

The police probing the case recently issued a look-out circular against Sukant to prevent him from fleeing the country.

In his bail plea, Sukanth revealed that he and Megha had shared a profound mental and emotional bond and had mutually decided to enter a marital relationship. Megha had also conveyed the decision to her parents. The petitioner's parents had also visited the deceased's residence to formally discuss the marriage proposal with her family.

The petitioner claimed that, after her tragic and untimely demise, he is the most affected individual as he has lost his beloved partner.

Her absence has left him shattered, depriving him of the very meaning of his existence, stated the petition.