Kerala IB officer's death: Suspect seeks anticipatory bail; claims to have lived together

KOCHI: Sukanth Suresh P, suspect in the alleged suicide of Megha Madhusudhanan, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking an anticipatory bail plea in the case.
The police probing the case recently issued a look-out circular against Sukant to prevent him from fleeing the country.
In his bail plea, Sukanth revealed that he and Megha had shared a profound mental and emotional bond and had mutually decided to enter a marital relationship. Megha had also conveyed the decision to her parents. The petitioner's parents had also visited the deceased's residence to formally discuss the marriage proposal with her family.
The petitioner claimed that, after her tragic and untimely demise, he is the most affected individual as he has lost his beloved partner.
Her absence has left him shattered, depriving him of the very meaning of his existence, stated the petition.
In the meantime, the parents of the deceased insisted on consulting an astrologer before proceeding with the marriage. However, after the consultation, they remained silent and did not communicate any details regarding the astrologer’s findings or their stance on the matter.
Instead, they strongly opposed the relationship and strictly prohibited the deceased from maintaining any further contact with the petitioner. They even went to the extent of instructing her to block his mobile number, thereby severing all communication between them.
Feeling distressed and deeply provoked by her parents' opposition, the deceased stood firm in her decision to be with the petitioner.
Determined to continue their relationship, the couple rented an apartment near Nedumbassery Airport, where they began living together.
The petition stated that as per her usual routine, the deceased left Thiruvananthapuram for work, and even on the morning of the fateful day, she contacted the petitioner and shared details about her daily activities, conveying nothing out of the ordinary.
According to Sukanth, she was experiencing intense emotional distress, primarily due to the relentless pressure from her parents, who were forcing her to consider an alternative marriage proposal against her will.
The petitioner strongly believes that if her death was indeed a suicide, it was not a voluntary act but rather a consequence of the severe mental agony and unbearable pressure inflicted upon her by her parents’ coercion and opposition to her chosen relationship.
Sukanth added that he has never, at any point, misbehaved toward the deceased in any manner. From the very beginning, he accepted her as his future wife, embracing their bond with genuine affection and unwavering support. He stood by her through challenging times, respecting her choices and prioritising her well-being at all times, he submitted.
Advocate CP Udayabhanu, counsel for Sukanth, stated that he is the colleague of the deceased and is currently serving at the Nedumbassery office. He has not been named as an accused in the case. He filed the anticipatory bail plea apprehending arrest in the case.