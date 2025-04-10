KDRB issues advice memo for new Kazhakam post at Koodalmanickyam temple amid ongoing dispute

THRISSUR: The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (KDRB) has issued a memo for the appointment of a new candidate to the Kazhakam post at the Koodalmanickyam temple in Irinjalakkuda, following a recent controversy surrounding the position. The memo, dated April 8, has been issued to Anurag K S, a native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district.

The development follows the resignation of V A Balu, who was initially appointed to the same post and assumed duties on March 24. His appointment was met with objections from members of six Thanthri families associated with the temple, who argued that the Kazhakam post—responsible for certain ritualistic duties—was a Parambarya (hereditary) role and should be filled accordingly.

Balu, who belongs to the Ezhava community, was subsequently reassigned to an office staff position on a temporary basis while the matter was reviewed. However, citing continued opposition and controversy, Balu submitted his resignation, despite initially requesting to be retained in the alternative post. The matter drew attention from several quarters, with many terming the objections caste-based discrimination.