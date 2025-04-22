Supreme Court to consider pleas of Kerala against Governor over delay in approving bills passed by House

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on May 6 the pleas of the Kerala government against the governor over the delay in approving bills passed by the state assembly.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of senior advocate K K Venugopal, appearing for the state government, that the verdict of another bench on the plea of Tamil Nadu covered the issues raised in the present petition.

Venugopal said the judgement delivered by a bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala framed guidelines and set timelines for governors and the President on granting assent to bills.

What is the timeline for making a reference to the President by the governor and is this issue dealt with by that judgement, the senior lawyer said.

We will look into that judgment and see whether issues raised here are covered, the bench said and fixed the pleas for further hearing on May 6.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the office of the Kerala governor, differed with Venugopal and said that certain issues were different.