Hate campaign against actor Mohanlal following his post on Pahalgam terror attack

KOCHI: Following his social media post condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, actor Mohanlal has become the target of a coordinated online hate campaign.

Many users took to various platforms to criticise the actor for his association with the film 'L2: Empuraan', which includes scenes related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Mohanlal had posted on Facebook on Tuesday: "My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives. To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands with you in mourning. Let us hold on to each other a little tighter and never let go of the hope that peace will prevail even in the face of darkness."

However, the comment section of his post quickly filled with criticism linking his role in Empuraan to perceived political messaging.

Comments included: "Take one more Empuraan and justify terrorism," and "Please do not work in such films for the sake of money." Some also questioned his honorary Colonel rank in the Territorial Army.