Mollywood celebrities in line of fire as excise turns up heat

KOCHI: Sending a strong signal on its zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse, excise officials on Monday detained rapper Vedan — Hiran Das Murali in real — after seizing cannabis from his flat in Tripunithura. The raid came just a day after filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were detained for possessing hybrid cannabis.

Meanwhile, in Alappuzha, excise officers interrogated actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko for nearly 10 hours on the day, following the seizure of three kilograms of hybrid ganja from the district. Palakkad-based model Soumya also appeared for questioning at the excise deputy commissioner’s office.

Officers insisted that the crackdown on celebrities is based on solid information, playing down the series of raids.

“Numerous complaints have been received regarding persons associated with the film industry. However, we act only on verified and credible tip-offs. All anti-drugs operations aim to send a clear message that anyone involved in narcotics will be apprehended without hesitation,” Assistant Excise Commissioner M F Suresh told TNIE.