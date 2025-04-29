Mollywood celebrities in line of fire as excise turns up heat

KOCHI: Sending a strong signal on its zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse, excise officials on Monday detained rapper Vedan — Hiran Das Murali in real — after seizing cannabis from his flat in Tripunithura. The raid came just a day after filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were detained for possessing hybrid cannabis.
Meanwhile, in Alappuzha, excise officers interrogated actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko for nearly 10 hours on the day, following the seizure of three kilograms of hybrid ganja from the district. Palakkad-based model Soumya also appeared for questioning at the excise deputy commissioner’s office.
Officers insisted that the crackdown on celebrities is based on solid information, playing down the series of raids.
“Numerous complaints have been received regarding persons associated with the film industry. However, we act only on verified and credible tip-offs. All anti-drugs operations aim to send a clear message that anyone involved in narcotics will be apprehended without hesitation,” Assistant Excise Commissioner M F Suresh told TNIE.
Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said no special drive is being carried out targeting celebrities, but admitted that the impact is amplified when action involves high-profile individuals.
“Yes, it sends a message that no one using drugs will be spared. But there is no exclusive operation aimed at the film industry. We are gathering intelligence on regular users and will thoroughly investigate and file charges accordingly,” Vimaladitya said.
Meanwhile, an excise officer in the rank of joint commissioner said that enforcement has been intensified following a rise in drug-related crimes.
“The excise special squad is closely monitoring individuals suspected of selling and consuming drugs,” he said.
Shreekumar Menon, retired IRS officer and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) consultant, warned of wider social implications.
“Drugs have seeped into every sector, including the film industry. People often turn to drugs to relieve stress, but addiction quickly follows,” he said.
He expressed concern that fans could be influenced by celebrities’ actions.
“Some of these celebrities had long been under suspicion,” Shreekumar added.
Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Baby P V said clear directions from higher authorities have enabled swift action.
“Whenever we receive credible intelligence, we conduct raids and move quickly on legal procedures,” he said.
Within the film industry, reactions were measured.
“Unlike before, the police and excise departments are serious and are acting against those involved. However, identifying and punishing the supply source is crucial,” said Saji Nanthyatt, general secretary, Kerala Film Chamber.
The Chamber’s internal complaints committee had been instructed to step up monitoring on film sets, he added.
Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) secretary B Rakesh voiced support for the crackdown.
“We can’t say the film industry is being targeted. Small quantities are being seized from flats and hotel rooms. Stopping the supply chain is more important. If drugs are unavailable, usage will automatically drop,” he said.
Rakesh noted that KFPA had always opposed drug use at shooting locations.
(With inputs from Anna Jose)