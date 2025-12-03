Time to use 'Brahmastra' against Rahul Mamkootathil: Congress leader K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demanding stringent action against suspended party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing fresh sexual assault allegations from another woman, Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Wednesday said "it is time to use the Brahmastra."

Muraleedharan said that he expects quick and strong action from Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph after discussions with all party leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leader said that the decision to resign as MLA has to be taken by Mamkootathil himself.

"Once the umbilical cord is cut, the party has no role in that. The person concerned has to decide," he said.

Muraleedharan said that the party suspended Mamkootathil even before there was any written complaint before it or the police.

"Now that there are written complaints before the party and the police, strong action will be taken against him. In native parlance, it is time to use the Brahmastra," he said.

The Congress leader said that a complaint was given to the KPCC chief by the latest complainant and it has been forwarded to the DGP as Mamkootathil has been suspended from the party.

"Had he not been suspended from the Congress, then the party would have carried out an investigation into the allegations," he said.

He said that Mamkootathil was given the responsibility to help the people and not engage in the activities that he is accused of. "If he has engaged in the activities he is accused of, he is not fit to work in the political or any other domain," he said.

Asked whether there are any sympathisers of Mamkootathil in the party, Muraleedharan said that the Palakkad MLA is on his way out and his supporters can join him.