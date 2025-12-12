Kerala actor abduction case: All 6 accused sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday sentenced all six convicts in the 2017 actress sexual assault case to 20 years’ imprisonment. Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese pronounced the sentence at 4:40 pm.

The convicts—Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep—were brought from jail to the court in the morning ahead of the sentencing.

Special Public Prosecutor V Ajakumar on Friday urged the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court to award maximum punishment to all six convicts in the 2017 actress sexual assault case. All of the accused have been convicted under Section 376D (gang rape) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

“Since all the accused have been convicted under these sections, they should receive the same punishment. All of them must be treated equally when it comes to sentencing. The punishment should not merely penalise the individuals but also serve as a strong deterrent to society,” Kumar submitted, reported Onmanorama.

According to reports, counsel for Pulsar Suni, however, argued that he did not deserve the maximum sentence, claiming the incident “was not an extreme form of rape.” The prosecution countered this argument by citing Supreme Court guidelines issued after the Nirbhaya case. The court supported the prosecution’s stance, asking, “What about the survivor’s helplessness then?”

(This is a breaking news update)