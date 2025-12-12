Prosecution to demand three life terms for actor assault convicts in Kerala

KOCHI: The prosecution is set to seek three life terms for accused numbers one to six, who were convicted in the 2017 actor abduction case, with the Ernakulam Principal and Sessions Judge scheduled to conduct the sentencing hearing and pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday.

On December 8, the trial court found the first six accused — Sunil aka Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H aka Vadival Salim, and Pradeep — guilty. The court acquitted actor Dileep, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the conspiracy charge against him.

It also acquitted Charly Thomas, who had been charged with harbouring the offender; ninth accused Sanil Kumar alias Mesthiri Sanil, charged with conspiracy and aiding the crime; and 15th accused Sarath G Nair, charged with causing the disappearance of evidence.

“The prosecution will seek the maximum possible punishment for the accused, which is life imprisonment. The convicted accused could get life imprisonment for three major offences — criminal conspiracy, gangrape, and abetment,” Special Public Prosecutor V Ajakumar told TNIE.

The court convicted them under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (outraging modesty), 354B (assault with intent to disrobe), 357, and 376D (gangrape) of the IPC, as well as sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

According to the prosecution, on the night of February 17, 2017, six men abducted the actor while she was travelling from her home in Thrissur to Kochi. The men held her captive in her car and drove around Kochi, while Pulsar Suni, a history-sheeter, allegedly assaulted her. Suni recorded the act on his mobile phone.