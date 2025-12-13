Kerala local body polls: UDF gains upper hand, NDA secures Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Counting of votes for the 2025 Kerala local body elections began at 8 am on Saturday across the State, with officials tallying ballots at 244 designated counting centres amid tight security arrangements.
As counting progressed, the Congress-led UDF enjoyed an upper hand in both rural and urban civic bodies. UDF was ahead of the LDF in grama panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats, too.
NDA secures comfortable majority in Thiruvanathapuram Corporation
In the biggest gain for the BJP in the local body polls, the NDA secured a comfortable majority in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. As of 12 pm, the alliance has secured a lead in over 45 seats in the 101-member council.
A few of BJP's remarkable wins include those of its possible mayor candidates, ex-DGP R Sreelekha in Sasthamangalam and VV Rajesh in Kodunganoor wards. However, one of the BJP's star candidates, Padmini Thomas, faced a bitter result in the Palayam ward.
The election results come as a shock for the LDF, with severe backlash of a seat reduction of nearly half from its previous tenure.
While Left ministers claimed that the front would secure a count of 75 seats, the front was limited to merely 23 seats in the corporation.
Ajin SL, the Left candidate from the Thrikkannapuram ward, where a BJP worker committed suicide, is currently leading, becoming one of the party's saving graces.
Saving its face, UDF also improved its status in the corporation, gaining 6 seats here from the previous term. Vaishna Suresh, who went for a legal battle to secure her candidature, secured a cakewalk win from the Muttada ward with a lead of 393 votes.
Ex-MLA KS Sabarinadhan, who was UDF's mayoral candidate from Kowdiar, also made a remarkable win.
Remarkably, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation stands different from the pro-UDF wave, active across the State in the election results.
UDF leads across 14 divisions of the Kollam Corporation
As of 10.20 am, UDF candidates were leading or had secured victories in a majority of divisions. In the Shakthikulangara Harbour Division, UDF candidate Xavier Mathias was leading by 1,880 votes. NDA candidate Shiji won the Shakthikulangara Division by a margin of 1,385 votes.
UDF candidates registered clear victories in Meenathuchery and Kavanad divisions, with B Deepu Gangadharan winning Meenathuchery by 2,166 votes and Radhika Saji winning Kavanad by 1,732 votes. Vallikkeezhu Division was won by LDF candidate Vidya Manoj with a margin of 1,459 votes.
In Kureepuzha West Division, LDF candidate A M Mustafa was leading by 2,291 votes, while UDF candidate B Ajith Kumar was ahead by 2,284 votes in Kureepuzha Division. Neeravil Division was won by LDF candidate Mahesh R by a margin of 1,751 votes.
In Anchalumood West Division, UDF candidate Richa Sugunan was leading by 1,272 votes, while in Anchalumood East Division, UDF candidate Adv. M S Gopakumar was ahead by 1,129 votes. UDF candidate Dhanya Raju was leading by 1,357 votes in Kadavur Division.
LDF candidate B Prashanth was leading by a slender margin of 26 votes in Mathil Division. NDA candidate B Shailaja was ahead by 419 votes in Thevalli Division, while LDF candidate Ashramam Unnikrishnan was leading by eight votes in Ashramam Division.
UDF candidate Shaima was leading by 896 votes in Pallimukku Division. Ayathil Division was won by LDF candidate Jariath with a margin of 1,467 votes. UDF candidate T. Lailakumari was leading by 1,636 votes in Kilikollur Division, while P Rajendran Pillai (UDF) was ahead by 1,342 votes in Pandalathazham Division.
In Palathara Division, NDA candidate R Destimona was leading by 1,480 votes, while UDF candidate Sadakath A was ahead by 499 votes in Manakkad Division.
Setback for LDF, KC (M) in Kottayam
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has faced a significant setback in Kottayam district. As per the results available till 11.30 am, the LDF is poised to lose control of the district panchayat, the majority of grama panchayats and block panchayats and municipalities as well.
In the 2020 local body polls, the LDF had secured the district panchayat, 51 out of 71 block panchayats, 10 out of 11 block panchayats, and three out of six municipalities.
However, in 2025, the United Democratic Front (UDF) made substantial gains this time, reclaiming power in the Kottayam district panchayat, all six municipalities, and a majority of gram and block panchayats.
A notable development is the LDF's loss of Pala municipality, traditionally a stronghold of the Kerala Congress (M), suggesting a shift in the party's core voter base.
Speaking to media persons, KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani stated that the party respects the people's mandate and will conduct a thorough analysis of the reasons behind the electoral defeat.
The UDF has made a significant comeback compared to the 2020 local body polls.
In 2020, the UDF lost Pala municipality for the first time in its history after KC (M) left the UDF to join the LDF. This time, the UDF is not only set to regain power in Pala but also in all other municipalities.
UDF leaders believe this victory will provide a substantial boost to the coalition in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to occur within five months.
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did not perform as expected.
Although they secured Poonjar Thekkekkara panchayat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its existing panchayats, Pallikkathodu and Mutholi.
While the BJP had earlier claimed to secure a few more panchayats this time, it did not happen.
UDF Leads Thrissur Corporation, LDF suffers setback
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has made a historic comeback in Thrissur Corporation, leading in 34 out of 56 divisions.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which ruled the corporation for two terms, is leading in 11 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 8 seats.
The UDF's victory is attributed to the voters' disappointment over the LDF's development projects, which failed to impress the electorate.
Suby Babu, former deputy mayor of Thrissur Corporation, has won in the Gandhinagar division, while Raghunath C. Menon, who led the campaign works of Suresh Gopi in the Lok Sabha election, has won in the BJP's stronghold, Poonkunnam.
In the Thrissur district panchayat, the LDF is leading in 21 out of 30 divisions, with a clear majority.
The UDF has increased its presence from 7 to 9 seats, while the NDA has failed to win any seats despite fielding prominent leaders. In municipalities, the UDF is leading in Chalakudy and Irinjalakuda, while the LDF and NDA are competing neck-and-neck in other areas.
UDF makes a strong comeback in Alappuzha
As counting progressed in the local body elections in Alappuzha district, the United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious over the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), signalling a significant turnaround from the 2020 results.
In the previous local body elections, the LDF had dominated the district, winning more than 50 gram panchayats. In the municipalities, both fronts had secured three each.
However, this time, the trend has shifted decisively in favour of the UDF, gaining substantial ground in the gram panchayats and winning five of the six municipalities in the district.
The UDF has also made notable gains in the district panchayat, where it is leading in a majority of divisions. This marks a major setback for the LDF, which had swept 22 of the 23 divisions in the 2020 elections.
In Alappuzha municipality, the UDF emerged as the single largest front, winning 23 of the 53 divisions. The LDF secured 21 divisions, while the NDA won five.
Four divisions were secured by others, including one each to the SDPI and PDP and two independent candidates.
The outcome has resulted in a hung council, with independent members expected to play a decisive role in the formation of the municipal administration.
In 2020, the LDF had won 35 seats, while the UDF had managed only 11.
In Chengannur municipality, the UDF retained power by winning 13 divisions. The NDA won six divisions, the LDF won five, and independent candidates secured three seats.
The LDF retained control of Cherthala municipality with 18 seats, while the UDF won 10 and the NDA secured four seats.
The UDF retained Haripad municipality, winning 12 seats. The LDF’s tally fell sharply to five seats from 10 in 2020.
The NDA strengthened its presence by winning six seats, one more than in the previous election.
In Kayamkulam municipality, the UDF wrested power from the LDF by securing 16 seats. The LDF, which had ruled the municipality with 23 seats in 2020, was reduced to nine seats.
The NDA won four seats, marking a gain of one.
Mavelikkara, which witnessed a triangular contest in 2020 with the LDF, UDF, and NDA winning nine seats each, saw a decisive shift in favour of the UDF this time.
The UDF won 15 seats to secure a clear majority, while the NDA won eight seats and the LDF secured just four seats.
In the district panchayat, the LDF is currently leading in 16 divisions, while the UDF is ahead in eight. Despite the setbacks, the LDF remains hopeful of retaining control of the district panchayat.
Despite deep internal conflicts, UDF scrapes through Kattappana and Thodupuzha
The UDF has retained control of the politically sensitive Kattappana and Thodupuzha municipalities, even as severe internal conflicts, rebellions, and factional infighting within the Congress and allied parties dominated the election season.
According to the State Election Commission’s data, the UDF emerged victorious in both municipalities, defying expectations that sustained internal turmoil would hand an advantage to the LDF.
Party insiders, however, described the outcome as a 'survival win' rather than a 'comfortable' victory.
In Kattappana municipality, where vote counting has now concluded, the UDF secured 20 seats, the LDF secured 12 seats, and others secured 3 seats. LDF candidate CR Murali emerged as a notable figure, defeating AICC member and former MLA EM Augusthy.
The UDF’s victory comes against the backdrop of one of the most visible internal crises faced by the Congress in recent years.
Disputes over seat allocation escalated into a full-blown social media drama, with Facebook posts, WhatsApp forwards, and cryptic status updates overshadowing official campaign announcements. The entry of rebels, such as former municipal chairperson Beena Joby, denied her preferred ward, further splitting the local cadre.
Even before polling, the Congress in Kattappana was grappling with internal rebellion. A section of party loyalists openly campaigned against their own senior leader, EM Augusthy, accusing the leadership of sidelining long-time workers.
Former councillor Prashanth Raju and other activists posted critical throwbacks and commentary, creating a digital spectacle that drew more attention than formal campaign messaging. Dissatisfaction over ward redistribution and lack of consensus in candidate selection led to parallel campaigns within the same political camp.
Meanwhile, rebels influenced outcomes in several wards, reducing margins for the candidates.
A senior Congress leader acknowledged that while organisational strength and the traditional voter base helped the UDF stay afloat, the internal rift significantly weakened campaign coordination.
“This could have easily slipped away,” the leader said, noting that reconciliation within the party will be essential for smooth municipal functioning.
In Thodupuzha municipality, the UDF won 19 seats, while the LDF managed to secure 3 seats, the NDA secured 9 seats, and others secured 7 seats.
Despite many odds, the front managed to edge past its rivals, aided by vote consolidation in key wards and traditional alliance arithmetic.
The counting began with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The complete results are likely to be available by afternoon.