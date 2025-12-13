Kerala local body polls: UDF gains upper hand, NDA secures Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Counting of votes for the 2025 Kerala local body elections began at 8 am on Saturday across the State, with officials tallying ballots at 244 designated counting centres amid tight security arrangements.

As counting progressed, the Congress-led UDF enjoyed an upper hand in both rural and urban civic bodies. UDF was ahead of the LDF in grama panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats, too.

NDA secures comfortable majority in Thiruvanathapuram Corporation

In the biggest gain for the BJP in the local body polls, the NDA secured a comfortable majority in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. As of 12 pm, the alliance has secured a lead in over 45 seats in the 101-member council.

A few of BJP's remarkable wins include those of its possible mayor candidates, ex-DGP R Sreelekha in Sasthamangalam and VV Rajesh in Kodunganoor wards. However, one of the BJP's star candidates, Padmini Thomas, faced a bitter result in the Palayam ward.

The election results come as a shock for the LDF, with severe backlash of a seat reduction of nearly half from its previous tenure.

While Left ministers claimed that the front would secure a count of 75 seats, the front was limited to merely 23 seats in the corporation.

Ajin SL, the Left candidate from the Thrikkannapuram ward, where a BJP worker committed suicide, is currently leading, becoming one of the party's saving graces.

Saving its face, UDF also improved its status in the corporation, gaining 6 seats here from the previous term. Vaishna Suresh, who went for a legal battle to secure her candidature, secured a cakewalk win from the Muttada ward with a lead of 393 votes.

Ex-MLA KS Sabarinadhan, who was UDF's mayoral candidate from Kowdiar, also made a remarkable win.

Remarkably, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation stands different from the pro-UDF wave, active across the State in the election results.

UDF leads across 14 divisions of the Kollam Corporation

As of 10.20 am, UDF candidates were leading or had secured victories in a majority of divisions. In the Shakthikulangara Harbour Division, UDF candidate Xavier Mathias was leading by 1,880 votes. NDA candidate Shiji won the Shakthikulangara Division by a margin of 1,385 votes.

UDF candidates registered clear victories in Meenathuchery and Kavanad divisions, with B Deepu Gangadharan winning Meenathuchery by 2,166 votes and Radhika Saji winning Kavanad by 1,732 votes. Vallikkeezhu Division was won by LDF candidate Vidya Manoj with a margin of 1,459 votes.

In Kureepuzha West Division, LDF candidate A M Mustafa was leading by 2,291 votes, while UDF candidate B Ajith Kumar was ahead by 2,284 votes in Kureepuzha Division. Neeravil Division was won by LDF candidate Mahesh R by a margin of 1,751 votes.

In Anchalumood West Division, UDF candidate Richa Sugunan was leading by 1,272 votes, while in Anchalumood East Division, UDF candidate Adv. M S Gopakumar was ahead by 1,129 votes. UDF candidate Dhanya Raju was leading by 1,357 votes in Kadavur Division.

LDF candidate B Prashanth was leading by a slender margin of 26 votes in Mathil Division. NDA candidate B Shailaja was ahead by 419 votes in Thevalli Division, while LDF candidate Ashramam Unnikrishnan was leading by eight votes in Ashramam Division.