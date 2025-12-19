Kollam vigilance court allows ED access to Sabarimala gold theft case documents

KOLLAM: In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold theft case that could pave the way for the intervention of a central agency -- a development that could unnerve the LDF government -- the Kollam Vigilance court has directed the Special Investigation Team probing the case (SIT) to hand over the certified documents to the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had sought the copies of FIRs, First Information Statements, remand reports, statements of the arrested and documents that were seized, arguing that their intervention was prompted by the invocation of Section 467 of the IPC in the gold theft cases, which brings the matter under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED had first moved the application for the documents in the Ranni magistrate court, which rejected it. Following this, the agency approached the High Court, which cancelled the Ranni court order and asked the agency to approach the trial court with the request.

The case, meanwhile, was moved to the Kollam Vigilance court. The SIT had raised objections to the ED move and argued that since the SIT is probing the case, a parallel probe by the ED should not be allowed.

So far, seven people, including two CPM leaders, have been arrested in the cases. For the CPM, the intervention of the central agency prior to the 2026 assembly polls could create headaches.