'Let me live': Survivor in 2017 Kerala actor assault case speaks out in emotional message

KOCHI: The survivor of the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case on Friday appealed to the public to let her "live" with dignity after a video circulated by Martin Antony, the second accused in the case, allegedly revealed her identity.

In an emotionally charged post on social media, the actor said the only "mistake" she made was approaching the police immediately after the violence against her and pursuing legal action.

Rejecting labels imposed on her, she wrote on Instagram, "Not a victim, not a survivor, just a simple human being. Let me live."

Had she remained silent, she wrote, she would later have been accused of not reporting the crime at all. "I should have stayed quiet, accepted what happened as fate, and ended my life," the post read, laying bare the emotional toll of continued attacks against her.