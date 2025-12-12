Kerala actor abduction case: All six accused sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment

KOCHI: In a significant setback for the prosecution, the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced all six convicts, including prime accused Pulsar Suni, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. The prosecution had strongly argued for life imprisonment for all the accused, particularly Suni, but the court held that this was not a case warranting the maximum sentence. All six convicts will now be shifted to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur.



Delivering a judgment running over several pages, District and Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese noted that although the case attracted intense public attention, “sensationalism has no bearing on sentencing.” She emphasised that all the convicts are below 40 years of age and, except for Suni, none have a prior criminal record. The time served during the pendency of the trial will be set off against the conviction period.

Taking this into account, Suni and Martin, who have each spent nearly seven years in custody, will now serve around 13 more years, while Manikandan and Vijeesh, who have served about three and a half years each, will spend roughly 16 and a half more. Salim and Pradeep, who have each spent about two years in jail, will serve approximately 18 more years.

The court’s sentencing remarks underscored the balance required in criminal justice. "While awarding the sentence, the court must take into account the impact the crime has had on the victim and on society. Sentencing should be balanced in a way that ensures justice both to society and to the accused. The court must also consider the history of the offence, the possibility of reforming the accused, and the objectives of punishment. The court should not be swayed by emotions or act with bias while imposing the sentence," the court said.