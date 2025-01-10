Song ends, voice lives on

KOCHI: P Jayachandran, whose haunting melodies echoed feelings of longing, love, and loss, leaves behind a legacy that is quite unique. With a career that ran parallel to that of K J Yesudas, Jayachandran managed to carve his presence in the hearts of millions with a mellifluous voice that defied age and time.
His melodious voice fell silent on Thursday evening. Jayachandran, who had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailment, passed away in Thrissur around 7pm.
Arguably, Jayachandran’s most remarkable asset was his mastery of ‘bhavam’ – the emotional depth he brings to his songs. With his exceptional ability to absorb the right mood and convey the perfect expression, he breathed life into every melody.
“He was a true musician - deeply passionate about music. No other singer loved music as intensely as he did,” said lyricist, music director, and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi.
He recalled Jayachandran’s humility, saying, “He always discussed songs by others, never his own, and I believe that was his greatest quality.”
According to Thampi, Jayachandran’s emphasis on pronunciation and ‘bhavam’ (emotional expression) made him a sought-after singer.
“V Dakshinamoorthy, M K Arjunan, and I would often say, ‘Let’s get Jayan on board.’ I think it was because of our faith in his ability to elevate the emotional quotient of a song that he was chosen to sing ‘Hridayeswari’,” Thampi said.
Music was an integral part of Jayachandran’s upbringing, with his father, Tripunithura Ravivarma Kochaniyan Thampuran, being a skilled musician, and his mother, Subhadra Kunjamma, a passionate music enthusiast. Under her encouragement, Jayachandran began learning the intricacies of the Mridangam at a young age, quickly developing a phenomenal dexterity with the instrument.
Jayachandran’s illustrious career in the Malayalam film industry began with the iconic song ‘Manjalayil Mungithorthi’ in the 1966 movie Kalithozhan. This timeless melody set the tone for his outstanding journey. However, the first song to be recorded was in 1965 when he sang ‘Oru Mullappoo Malayumayi’ for the film Kunjali Marakkar, which was released only in 1967. His impressive repertoire boasts over 16,000 recorded songs, including film songs, albums, and devotionals in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.
He worked with many great composers including the likes of G Devarajan, M S Baburaj, V Dakshinamoorthy, K Raghavan, M K Arjunan, and M S Viswanathan.
His enduring legacy of timeless songs will continue forever
His collaboration with the renowned composer Ilayaraja yielded a plethora of Tamil hits, including timeless classics like ‘Raasaathi Unna’, ‘Kaathirundhu Kaathirundhu’ (Vaidhegi Kaathirundhaal, 1984) and ‘Mayanginen Solla Thayanginen’ (Naaney Raja Naaney Mandhiri, 1985).
Despite the rise of younger singers and new composers in the Malayalam film industry, Jayachandran continued to make his presence felt, periodically releasing tracks that mesmerised and enthralled listeners.
After a brief hiatus, Jayachandran made a remarkable comeback to playback singing in 1999 with the soulful track ‘Prayam Nammil’ in the film Niram. In 2014, Jayachandran collaborated with Vani Jayaram on the chart-topping duet ‘Olanjali Kuruvi’ for the film 1983, proving that his voice remained as captivating as ever.
Jayachandran also ventured into acting, appearing in three films — Nakhashathangal, Krishnapparunthu and Trivandrum Lodge. When acclaimed director Hariharan approached him for Nakhashathangal, Jayachandran was unaware of his own acting potential.
He delivered a memorable performance as a young Namboodiri, earning widespread appreciation and contributing to the film’s massive success.
As the curtains fall on his extraordinary life, Jayachandran’s timeless songs will continue to enchant and captivate, their beauty, intensity, and emotional depth transcending generations and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers for years to come.
Cremation tomorrow
The mortal remains of P Jayachandran will be kept at Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday for the public to pay homage. The cremation will be held at his ancestral home at Chendamangalam in Ernakulam district on Saturday
Life of Melody
P Jayachandran won a National Award, five Kerala state awards and four Tamil Nadu state awards during his 6-decade-long career
In 1972, he won his first Kerala State Film Award for Best Singer for the song ‘Neelagiriyude Sakhikale’ in the movie ‘Panitheeratha Veedu’. He also won the state awards in 1978, 1998, 2003 and 2015
His rendition of ‘Sivasankara Sarva Saranya Vibo’ (in the film ‘Sree Narayana Guru’) won him the national award for Best Male Playback singer in 1986
In 1994, he received the TN state award for ‘Kathazham Kattuvazhi’ (Film: ‘Kizhakku Cheemayile’). He was honoured with the Kalaimamani award of the TN Government in 1997
In 2020, he was chosen for J C Daniel Award, the highest award in Malayalam cinema