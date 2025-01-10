Song ends, voice lives on

KOCHI: P Jayachandran, whose haunting melodies echoed feelings of longing, love, and loss, leaves behind a legacy that is quite unique. With a career that ran parallel to that of K J Yesudas, Jayachandran managed to carve his presence in the hearts of millions with a mellifluous voice that defied age and time.

His melodious voice fell silent on Thursday evening. Jayachandran, who had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailment, passed away in Thrissur around 7pm.

Arguably, Jayachandran’s most remarkable asset was his mastery of ‘bhavam’ – the emotional depth he brings to his songs. With his exceptional ability to absorb the right mood and convey the perfect expression, he breathed life into every melody.

“He was a true musician - deeply passionate about music. No other singer loved music as intensely as he did,” said lyricist, music director, and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi.

He recalled Jayachandran’s humility, saying, “He always discussed songs by others, never his own, and I believe that was his greatest quality.”

According to Thampi, Jayachandran’s emphasis on pronunciation and ‘bhavam’ (emotional expression) made him a sought-after singer.

“V Dakshinamoorthy, M K Arjunan, and I would often say, ‘Let’s get Jayan on board.’ I think it was because of our faith in his ability to elevate the emotional quotient of a song that he was chosen to sing ‘Hridayeswari’,” Thampi said.