Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the draft UGC Regulations 2025 in the wake of concerns raised by state governments and academic experts and to come up with a new set of regulations only after taking into account the opinions evolved through detailed discussions with them.
The assembly noted that the UGC's draft regulations allows the exclusion of academic experts and facilitates the selection of persons from even the private sector as Vice Chancellors in universities. Such a move was aimed at commercialising the higher education sector, the resolution said.
"The draft UGC regulations can only be seen as an attempt to wreck democratic values in the higher education sector and to enable people who propagate communal ideas to control the sector," the resolution said.
Noting that up to 80% of the funds for running universities and higher educational institutions were being spent by state governments, the resolution pointed out that states have a major role in maintaining and improving the quality of universities.
"The Assembly is of the view that the stance of the Centre and UGC to exclude state governments from important matters, pertaining to the selection of Vice Chancellors and the service and pay conditions of teachers, is undemocratic and should be corrected," the resolution added.