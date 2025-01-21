Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the draft UGC Regulations 2025 in the wake of concerns raised by state governments and academic experts and to come up with a new set of regulations only after taking into account the opinions evolved through detailed discussions with them.

The assembly noted that the UGC's draft regulations allows the exclusion of academic experts and facilitates the selection of persons from even the private sector as Vice Chancellors in universities. Such a move was aimed at commercialising the higher education sector, the resolution said.

"The draft UGC regulations can only be seen as an attempt to wreck democratic values in the higher education sector and to enable people who propagate communal ideas to control the sector," the resolution said.