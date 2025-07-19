Administrative impasse in Kerala University to end soon

It is learnt that the V-C conveyed his reseravtions over Anil Kumar coming to his office even after suspension. His “illegal presence is disrespect to the Chancellor,” he said.

The prolonged dispute between the V-C and Syndicate had pushed the university’s administration into a crisis. The ruling CPM is not interested in continuing the impasse indefinitely, it is learnt. In the morning, Kunnummal, after a gap of about twenty days, attended office. He also spoke to the media before leaving for the minister’s residence.

The V-C said he signed the pending degree certificates on the day. “I signed 1,838 certificates, and no certificates are pending in my office now,” he said.

Kunnummal said he did not look any files signed by the suspended registrar. When asked about his absence at office, he said: “I did not want to add fuel to the revolt here and hence kept away.”

Kunnummal ended the media briefing abruptly following questions on the propriety in placing Bharat Mata’s portrait in the Senate Hall. “You are slowly slipping into politics. I’m not ready for that, thank you,” he said before leaving the venue.

The V-C arrived at the university under heavy police protection. SFI workers, who were protesting against the V-C during the past few weeks, did not turn up on Friday.