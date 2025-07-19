Administrative impasse in Kerala University to end soon
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The administrative crisis in Kerala University may end soon with the Vice-Chancellor-in-charge Dr Mohanan Kunnummal and Syndicate members opposing him agreeing to work for a consensus. The V-C on Friday met Higher Education Minister R Bindu at the latter’s residence.
Addressing the media later, the minister said both sides have expressed willingness for a consensus. “The V-C and Syndicate members have agreed to convene a meeting of the Syndicate at the earliest,” she said. The minister said the V-C sought a solution to the issue. She hinted that there could be reconciliation talks before the Syndicate meeting.
The minister did not comment on whether K S Anil Kumar, the university registrar suspended by the V-C, would attend the Syndicate meeting. “The matter does not fall under my purview. The authorities concerned will decide it,” she said.
It is learnt that the V-C conveyed his reseravtions over Anil Kumar coming to his office even after suspension. His “illegal presence is disrespect to the Chancellor,” he said.
The prolonged dispute between the V-C and Syndicate had pushed the university’s administration into a crisis. The ruling CPM is not interested in continuing the impasse indefinitely, it is learnt. In the morning, Kunnummal, after a gap of about twenty days, attended office. He also spoke to the media before leaving for the minister’s residence.
The V-C said he signed the pending degree certificates on the day. “I signed 1,838 certificates, and no certificates are pending in my office now,” he said.
Kunnummal said he did not look any files signed by the suspended registrar. When asked about his absence at office, he said: “I did not want to add fuel to the revolt here and hence kept away.”
Kunnummal ended the media briefing abruptly following questions on the propriety in placing Bharat Mata’s portrait in the Senate Hall. “You are slowly slipping into politics. I’m not ready for that, thank you,” he said before leaving the venue.
The V-C arrived at the university under heavy police protection. SFI workers, who were protesting against the V-C during the past few weeks, did not turn up on Friday.