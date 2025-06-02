Congress’s political gamble with PV Anvar backfires, exposes rift in UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the Congress, its short political gamble with Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener PV Anvar has turned into a bitter experience. Anvar, too, had high hopes and calculations.

Both Anvar and the Congress leadership have claimed that the deadlock was due to differences over the selection of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and TMC’s induction into the front. However, emerging behind-the-scenes accounts suggest a different story.

The real reason, according to sources, was the demand for seat allocation to TMC in the 2026 Assembly elections. “Anvar wanted the Koduvally Assembly constituency, which is currently held by the Indian Union Muslim League,” said a Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office bearer. “However, the League told Anvar to sort things out with the Congress first. We immediately realised this would go nowhere. How could UDF discuss seat sharing or give a written assurance before a party even joins the front?” he asked.

Top UDF leaders now say that Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Praveen Kumar’s alleged intervention only worsened the situation. To break the deadlock, Praveen reportedly suggested that Congress might consider offering Anvar a seat from Kozhikode district. “This move was made without KPCC’s consent,” a senior UDF leader told TNIE “That became a turning point. Anvar began demanding a written assurance for a seat.”