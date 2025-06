THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A thaw in the strained relations between the state government and the governor was visible after Rajendra Arlekar replaced Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan. Recently, Arlekar even discarded protocol and visited Cliff House to wish the chief minister on his birthday. Only a couple of days back, the governor appointed the state government’s nominee as vice-chancellor in-charge of the Malayalam University, though it was not binding on him to do so.

But, the honeymoon is, it seems, now over? An image of the “RSS version” of the image of Bharat Mata at the venue of the state agriculture department’s programme at the Raj Bhavan to mark World Environment Day on Thursday, appears to have put a dampener on the warm ties between the government and the governor.

Objecting to the picture, allegedly used by the RSS at its official functions, Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the event, triggering a sharp response from the governor. The issue ignited a political debate with the Left rallying behind the minister and the BJP backing the governor.

The controversial image had come to the notice of agriculture department officials, who visited Raj Bhavan the previous day to assess preparations for the programme. After the minister was informed of the matter, the government requested the Raj Bhavan to remove the image. However, it was turned down, prompting the government to shift the programme to the Durbar Hall at the state secretariat.

Instead of the governor, who was scheduled to inaugurate the event, the minister carried out the task. Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan went ahead with the programme of planting saplings at its premises to mark World Environment Day.

Prasad later told the media that the venue was changed because the Raj Bhavan informed the government that floral tributes had to be paid before the RSS version of Bharat Mata ahead of the inauguration.

“The government is not bound to oblige when the Raj Bhavan takes such a stubborn stance. The Raj Bhavan should not be turned into a venue for narrow-minded politics,” he said.