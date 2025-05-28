Mystery surrounds hazardous cargo that went down with ship off Kochi coast

KOCHI: Three days after Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC Elsa 3 sank in the Arabian Sea off Kochi coast, the authorities have been unable to allay concerns over the hazardous cargo that went down with the vessel.

As per information provided by the Coast Guard, the ship was carrying 643 containers, including 13 carrying hazardous cargo and 12 holding calcium carbide. However, there has not been any clarification from Mediterranean Shipping Company, the owners of MSC Elsa 3, the port authorities, or the customs department regarding the cargo, adding to the mystery.

“The swift action of the Coast Guard helped contain the oil spill. Experts said the pollution and environmental impact of calcium carbide will be limited to a few nautical miles and it will dissolve as the sea is turbulent. However, there is no word on the 13 containers carrying hazardous cargo. It is for the Director General (DG) of Shipping to clear doubts and convince the fishermen who are concerned about their livelihood,” said a fisheries department official.