Liberian ship wreckage: Kerala government to discuss financial package with shipping company

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after declaring the wreckage of MSC ELSA 3 off the Kerala coast a state disaster, the state government has taken steps to negotiate a financial package with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the owner of the sunken vessel.

The government is seeking financial support for risk and damage assessments, management strategies, and remedial actions, including compensation.

A seven-member committee has been formed, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Finance Department, to negotiate with MSC.

Other members include the ACS of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Principal Secretaries from the Revenue and Disaster Management, Industries, and Agriculture Departments, as well as the Secretary of the Environment Department.

The Member Secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will act as the convenor and main point of contact with the shipping company.

The committee will also oversee a two-tier mechanism at the state and district levels to address and suggest measures for mitigating the impact of potential coastal pollution.

The state-level committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, consists of eight members. It will guide pollution control activities at the district level through policy directives, advisories, resource mobilisation, and support the Environment Department in conducting assessment studies for restoration and remediation.