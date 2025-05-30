Liberian ship wreckage: Kerala government to discuss financial package with shipping company

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after declaring the wreckage of MSC ELSA 3 off the Kerala coast a state disaster, the state government has taken steps to negotiate a financial package with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the owner of the sunken vessel.
The government is seeking financial support for risk and damage assessments, management strategies, and remedial actions, including compensation.
A seven-member committee has been formed, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Finance Department, to negotiate with MSC.
Other members include the ACS of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Principal Secretaries from the Revenue and Disaster Management, Industries, and Agriculture Departments, as well as the Secretary of the Environment Department.
The Member Secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will act as the convenor and main point of contact with the shipping company.
The committee will also oversee a two-tier mechanism at the state and district levels to address and suggest measures for mitigating the impact of potential coastal pollution.
The state-level committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, consists of eight members. It will guide pollution control activities at the district level through policy directives, advisories, resource mobilisation, and support the Environment Department in conducting assessment studies for restoration and remediation.
At the district level, the District Collector will serve as the chairperson. The district committee will manage immediate response activities, such as removing debris from drifting containers and cargo along the coast, and protecting against contamination from water, with or without oil.
The committees may also co-opt additional experts as needed.
Following the declaration of the wreckage as a state disaster, the government has appointed the Special Secretary of the Environment Department as the Principal Impact Assessment Officer. This officer will oversee all procedures related to impact assessments, restoration, and remediation across various sectors, in line with the law.
The Environment Department will engage with scientific and research institutions and experts to assist with these studies.
The Special Secretary will also establish a multidisciplinary team of specialists and officers from sectors including Fisheries, Tourism, Coastal Infrastructure (Harbour Engineering, Ports), Industries & Commerce, Agriculture, Water Resources, and Local Self Government Departments.
This team will address the disaster's impact, with the Special Secretary of the Environment Department chairing the group.
Director General of Shipping has deputed Captain Aneesh Joseph, Deputy Nautical Advisor, to assist the state in filing for compensation. He will also serve as the primary contact for the insurance agency, which has set up a protection and indemnity desk in Kochi.