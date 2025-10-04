CM Pinarayi slams Centre for ignoring state's demand post Wayanad tragedy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the central government of denying Kerala the assistance it rightfully deserves following the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster. He said the centre has not granted even one-eighth of the relief amount sought by the state.



The state requested Rs 1202.12 crore as immediate relief and Rs 2221.03 crore for reconstruction. The chief minister said that the centre has so far sanctioned only Rs 260.56 crore and that this amount is grossly inadequate and does not meet even a fraction of the actual need.

The chief minister further said that even though the state had also appealed to the centre to waive the loans of the disaster-affected people, no action has been taken. Instead, Section 13 of the National Disaster Management Act, which facilitates such loan waivers, was removed. Citing this amendment, the centre has now officially informed the High Court that loan waivers for the disaster victims are not permitted under the law, noted the chief minister.