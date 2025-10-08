ED raids malayalam film stars in luxury car smuggling probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, targeting a suspected luxury car smuggling racket linked to violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Prominent Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amit Chakkalackal are among those whose premises were searched.
The raids, spanning Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore, also targeted vehicle owners, auto workshops, and dealers allegedly involved in importing high-end cars like Land Cruisers, Defenders, and Maseratis through illegal channels from Bhutan and Nepal.
According to officials, a Coimbatore-based network forged documents purportedly from the Indian Army, US Embassy, and Ministry of External Affairs to fraudulently register vehicles in states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
These cars were then sold at undervalued rates to high-net-worth individuals, including film personalities.
The ED suspects prima facie violations of FEMA Sections 3, 4, and 8, involving illegal foreign exchange transactions and hawala payments.
The case stems from a recent Customs investigation, which also uncovered possible links to gold and drug smuggling.
On September 23, as part of ‘Operation Numkhor,’ Customs officials seized 36 luxury vehicles from around 30 locations, including the residences of the three actors.
In a related development, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Dulquer Salmaan to apply for the provisional release of his seized vehicle.
In his plea, Salmaan claimed he purchased the car in good faith, with documents indicating it was shipped by the International Committee of the Red Cross to New Delhi.
He alleged Customs officials seized the vehicle without properly reviewing its documentation.
(With inputs from PTI)