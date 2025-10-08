ED raids malayalam film stars in luxury car smuggling probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, targeting a suspected luxury car smuggling racket linked to violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Prominent Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amit Chakkalackal are among those whose premises were searched.

The raids, spanning Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore, also targeted vehicle owners, auto workshops, and dealers allegedly involved in importing high-end cars like Land Cruisers, Defenders, and Maseratis through illegal channels from Bhutan and Nepal.

According to officials, a Coimbatore-based network forged documents purportedly from the Indian Army, US Embassy, and Ministry of External Affairs to fraudulently register vehicles in states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

These cars were then sold at undervalued rates to high-net-worth individuals, including film personalities.