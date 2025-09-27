Kerala: Mother arrested in Balaramapuram toddler murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have arrested Sreethu, the mother of the two-year-old girl Devendu, who was found dead in a well at Balaramapuram on January 30. Balaramapuram police confirmed Sreethu's involvement in the crime.

Initially, Sreethu had only been booked in a financial fraud case. However, according to police, she refused to undergo a lie detector test, and investigations revealed her involvement in the murder.

Sreethu’s brother, Harikumar, the prime accused, was arrested earlier. Scientific examination of the mobile phones of both Sreethu and Harikumar reportedly showed evidence of an illicit relationship between them.

According to the police, Harikumar harboured intense resentment toward his sister Sreethu, feeling that the child’s presence diminished the affection he received and was disturbed by her crying. Police sources also indicated that his sister’s disapproval of his extramarital affair added to his hostility.