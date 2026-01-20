Rethinking Marthanda Varma with AI Mohanlal

When a video depicting actor Mohanlal as Marthanda Varma surfaced on YouTube recently, many assumed it to be the real deal — an epic production in the offing.



After all, the visuals are dramatic, and Lalettan aces the look as the legendary Travancore monarch. Only that the ‘project’ is not backed by any big production house. It was created using free AI tools by



Abhijith A Nair, founder of Magsman Studios based in Bengaluru.

Abhijith is not new to the film industry. A set designer by profession, he has worked on films such as ‘Kantara — Chapter 1’ and ‘Lokah’. He is an aspiring scriptwriter as well. And the AI-generated Marthanda Varma ‘teaser’ was an “informal visualisation” of one of his story ideas.



“I had penned a script for a film on Marthanda Varma. I felt it could be better communicated through a video than plain narration,” says Abhijith, who hails from Aroor.



The video has been created with a visual narrative that recreates the Battle of Colachel along a rain-soaked coastline, with Marthanda Varma (AI avatar of Mohanlal) and his men vanquishing the Dutch army.