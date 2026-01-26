CPM in a fix over Padma award for VS amid political messaging

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, a Communist leader, albeit posthumously, is set to get the second-highest civilian honour in the country. The Padma Vibhushan to V S Achuthanandan brings with it multiple socio-political dimensions, especially in the current political climate. This time round, through the Padma declarations, the Union government has sent out a clear message to election-bound Kerala.

There are indications that several prominent names, including that of the former chief minister, figured in the list proposed by the Union government. The central move took the CPM, which has a history of turning down state-sponsored awards, by surprise. In fact, the honour has put the leadership in a dilemma over the party position to be taken.

In the past, three CPM veterans have turned down such honours. Communist ideologue and first Kerala Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad set the tone, declining the Padma Vibhushan in 1992. Around three decades later, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused the Padma Bhushan, saying the CPM policy has been consistent in declining such awards. His predecessor Jyoti Basu declined the Bharat Ratna, when his name did the rounds in 2008.

However, in the case of VS, his family intends to receive the award. Speaking to TNIE, Achuthanandan’s son V A Arun Kumar confirmed accepting the honour. “It’s an honour given by the nation. We will receive it,” said Arun Kumar.

The Left leadership meanwhile has taken a cautious position. Unlike in the past, wherein the party used to issue a statement clarifying its position over the award, the CPM is unlikely to issue any official communication this time round. The party knows that refusing the award at this stage could well be used by its political opponents to create a distorted political narrative.